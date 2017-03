Monopoly debuted three new game pieces this week.

Online voting opened in January for fans to choose which eight tokens would appear in an upcoming version of the game.

A golden Tyrannosaurus Rex, rubber ducky and penguin will join five classic tokens: the scottie dog, hat, race car, cat and battleship.

The boot, wheelbarrow and thimble tokens were given the boot.

The new version of monopoly is set to hit stores this fall.