Med-Fit Health Tip: Go Green This St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On St. Patrick's Day, people are usually focused on green beer, green eggs, corned beef and cabbage. But because it's Fitness Friday, our nutrition expert shares another way for you to go green.

Load up on crunchy, green vegetables- they minimize the release of insulin, which stores fat.

If you want more sound advice, you can call Dr. Angela for a free consultation at (303)321-0023. Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss designs custom programs with input and oversight from a real doctor. Find them online at denverweightlossclinic.com.