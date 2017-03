Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Florida man found quite the surprise in his garage.

It came as a big shock to Hank Stout when he found a 6-foot alligator relaxing on the cool concrete.

Initially, Stout thought someone had pranked him until the gator started hissing and baring its teeth.

Stout believes the alligator found his way into the garage when he left the door open. That's a mistake Stout says he'll never do again.