× Longmont tutor admits to sexual relationship with underage student

LONGMONT, Colo. – A Longmont tutor is facing charges after having a sexual relationship with an underage student, police said.

Police say that 34-year-old Natalie Nicole Gulyas faces charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust as a pattern of abuse, sexual exploitation of children and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

Police were notified after the boy’s dad found inappropriate text messages between Gulyas and his son. The boy’s parents later walked into their kitchen to find Gulyas kissing their son, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that when police interviewed Gulyas and the boy separately, they both admitted to engaging in sexual touching, oral sex and kissing when his parents were away, as well as sending photos of themselves naked.

Gulyas and the family met around five years ago at a church they attended, officials said.

Gulyas started tutoring the boy two years ago before teaching him four days a week starting in January 2017, the affidavit said.

She is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. May 18 at the Boulder County Justice Center.