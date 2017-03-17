Littleton police seeking help in solving unsolved murder

LITTLETON, Colo. – The Littleton Police Department is looking for tips about an unsolved murder that happened about a year ago.

Jamie Villarreal was found dead of a gunshot wound on March 18, 2016 at 8122 Southpark Lane.

Villarreal was one of two men shot in the parking lot of the Littleton office building.

Police said the suspects stole Villareal’s truck, which had a snowplow attached to it. It was later found abandoned and burned.

Following the shooting, police released a sketch of one of the suspects along with video they say shows two suspects just moments before they killed a 23-year-old man.

The suspects were described as in their 20s with thin builds. They were clean shaven and wearing black at the time of the crime.

Friends of Villarreal will be holding a memorial celebration on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Anyone with any information that might help with the investigation or solving of this case is asked to call Det. Brannan at 303-795-3894 or 303-794-1551.

Those with information can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-STOP (7867).