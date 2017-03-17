JC Penney closing 4 Colorado stores

PLANO, Texas — JC Penney is closing four Colorado locations, part of 138 stores the retailer will shut down, it announced Friday morning.

The store closures are part of a previously announced plan to turn more focus to its e-commerce platforms.

The locations in Colorado impacted include Fort Morgan, Glenwood Springs, Longmont, and Sterling.

“We believe closing stores will allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers,” CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

Approximately 5,000 employees nationwide will be impacted by the closures, the company said.

The company says most stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17 and close in June.