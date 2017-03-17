Irish Snug celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe:

2 cups onions, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup celery, diced

2 Tablespoons Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dry thyme

1 cup peas

2 quarts beef stock

½ lb. roux (8oz butter, 8 oz flour)

5 lbs cooked beef brisket, cut into 1 inch cubes

4 cups mashed potatoes

Salt and Pepper to taste

Sautee Vegetables, garlic and thyme together. Add beef stock and bring to a boil. Add roux until sauce is thickened. Add peas, brisket and salt and pepper. Place in serving vessel and top with mashed potatoes.

