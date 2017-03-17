Irish Snug celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Recipe:
2 cups onions, diced
1 cup carrots, diced
1 cup celery, diced
2 Tablespoons Garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dry thyme
1 cup peas
2 quarts beef stock
½ lb. roux (8oz butter, 8 oz flour)
5 lbs cooked beef brisket, cut into 1 inch cubes
4 cups mashed potatoes
Salt and Pepper to taste
Sautee Vegetables, garlic and thyme together. Add beef stock and bring to a boil. Add roux until sauce is thickened. Add peas, brisket and salt and pepper. Place in serving vessel and top with mashed potatoes.
