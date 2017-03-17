× Hundreds of alpacas in Denver for the 2017 National Alpaca Show

DENVER — They really do look like an animal a 9-year-old girl would invent, sound and all.

Say hello to vicugna pacos, aka, the alpaca. “An alpaca is a member of the camel family. They are a little smaller than a llama,” explained the executive director of the Alpaca Owner’s Association, Bud Synhorst.

Alpaca admirers are getting their fill of the sights, sounds and smells of the cute and strange creature from South America. “They’re used for all kinds of garments, blankets, and they’re also used for meat,” Synhorst said.

Here in Colorado, the alpaca has found a very comfy and safe home on the range. There are over 250 registered alpaca farms in Colorado. Folks use the alpaca for everything from companionship to clothes.

Debbie Harden-Vigus raises alpacas in Pennsylvania. She’s been doing it for 21 years and she says she appreciates the autonomy the alpaca business gives her. And, truth be known, she loves them. “Show me anyone who doesn’t love alpacas. I haven’t found anyone yet,” she said.

The National Alpaca Show is all weekend (March 17-19) at the Denver Coliseum. It’s free to the public.