Hundreds line up for annual Kegs and Eggs concert

DENVER -- Hundreds of people came out early to Blake Street Tavern for the 12th annual Kegs and Eggs concert.

The annual event hosted by radio station Channel 93.3 kicks off at 7 a.m. but people line up early to get into the event.

The event is free and considered to be the biggest St. Patrick's Day party in Colorado.

American Authors, Bishop Briggs, Bryce Fox took the stage for the concert that is known for having popular artists play each year.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats played last year.

To help people get home safe, Lyft will offer $10 off your ride home with code #KEGGS12.

More information on Kegs and Eggs is available on Channel 93.3's website.