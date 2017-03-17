How to make Corned Beef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Marci Levine with the Beef It’s What’s for Dinner Culinary Center at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

http://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/

Corned Beef Hash

12 ounces cooked Corned Beef or thickly sliced deli Corned Beef, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

1 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cups cubed unpeeled potatoes (such as red-skinned, baking or sweet potatoes)

2 medium leeks, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoons garlic salt

Fried or poached eggs (optional)

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Stir in potatoes, leeks and garlic salt. Cover and cook 12 to 16 minutes or until potatoes and leeks are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove cover and continue to cook 3 to 5 or until potatoes begin to brown, stirring occasionally and adding remaining 1 tablespoon oil to prevent sticking, if needed. Add Corned Beef to skillet. Continue to cook 2 to 3 minutes or until beef is heated through. Serve hash with fried or poached egg, if desired.

Reuben Bites

12 ounces leftover thinly sliced corned beef brisket

1/2 cup Thousand Island Dressing, divided

8 slices rye, swirl rye or pumpernickel bread

4 slices Swiss cheese (about 3/4 ounce each)

1 cup drained sauerkraut

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing on each bread slice; cut slices into quarters. Place bread pieces in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted, rotating baking sheets half way through baking.

Meanwhile, cut cheese slices into quarters; cut each quarter diagonally in half to form 32 triangles. Top bread pieces evenly with Corned Beef, cheese slices and sauerkraut.

Heat appetizers in 425°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top evenly with remaining Thousand Island dressing.