HGTV’s Matt Blashaw visits Good Day to talk about the Denver Home Show

The Denver Home Show opens its doors on Friday, March 17, 2017 and continues through Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the National Western Complex. This year, the Denver Home Show welcomes celebrity guests Matt Blashaw of HGTV’s Vacation House for Free and DIY Network’s Yard Crashers and tiny home experts The Diedricksen Brothers of HGTV's Tiny House Builders for a host of presentations throughout the three-day Show.