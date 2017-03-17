Flex Trek Body Bars Intensify Your Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joana went to the AAAI Fitness Conference over the weekend at the Broadmoor, and discovered a great product- the Flex Trek Body Bars. They are used to intensify your walking. They're about a pound each and you can take them anywhere. They're great for the aging population or people who are injured and can't do a run. Joana hasn't been able to run in six months, but she tried the Flex Trek with her walk yesterday, and it brought her heart rate up about 20 digits! The bars come with an audio component you can play while doing you walk, it will walk you through every step. Go to bodybar.com to order.