Eagleton Elementary School on lockout due to suspicious vehicle

DENVER — Eagleton Elementary is on lockout on Friday morning after a suspicious vehicle near the school, Denver police said.

All staff and students were moved to east side of school and robo calls were sent to families to inform them that all students are safe, according to police.

Police say there is a tan BMW on west side of Hooker Street with a sign in front of passenger side window that says “F–K DPD” and a box in the back looks suspicious.

The bomb squad is on scene investigating.