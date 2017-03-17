Cooler Friday with possible record-breaking heat expected for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – It will be a bit cooler on Friday before possible record-breaking heat moves in for the weekend.

It will turn partly cloudy on St. Patrick’s Day with the arrival of a tiny cold front. Winds shift to east-northeast, 10-20mph.

The wind will cool us down by 6 degrees from Thursday with a high of 70 for Friday. That’s still abnormally warm for mid-March. 55 degrees is the normal high.

The warm, dry conditions return for the weekend.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday accompanied by some gusty wind. Temperatures will soar into record territory with forecast highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across metro Denver.

The record highs for the city are 82 degrees on Saturday and 81 degrees on Sunday both from 1907.

The mountains will stay mild for this time of year with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The dry pattern will continue for the next few days so expect spring snow conditions with plenty of sunshine.

The next best chance for any moisture will come mid next week.