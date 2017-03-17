After the accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You think you've done everything right after an accident: hung on to all the paperwork, kept your own records, got the right treatment. But your doctor or hospital where you're treated could make a simple mistake and derail your case. Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding of Harding and Associates joined us in studio with some important information about how to protect your case after an accident.

If you have a question for our legal expert, go to our Colorado's Best Attorney page to submit your questions. Phil will answer each question personally and confidentially. You can reach Harding and Associates directly at (303)762-9500. They'll give you a free consultation anytime. You can also find them online at hlaw.org.