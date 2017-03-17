3 officers injured during arrest in Thornton, suspect dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. – Three Thornton police officers were injured as they were arresting a suspect after a possible drug deal on Thursday night, police said.

It happened around 10:46 p.m. at the Western Convenience Store at 9190 N. Huron St. after receiving a call about a "possible narcotics transaction" involving two trucks in the parking lot, police said.

When police arrived, they confronted a suspect who fled on foot across the street when the suspect attacked the officer, according to officials.

After a Federal Heights police officer deployed his taser, the suspect experienced a medical episode and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m., police said.

Three Thornton police officers were taken to the hospital for injuries during the incident and were still being treated as of 3 a.m., officials said.

Police say they recovered a “substantial” amount of money and a “large quantity” of suspect narcotics from the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.