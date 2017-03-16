Where does Senator Bennet stand on Judge Neil Gorsuch?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Colorado Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch is almost upon us. The official hearings begin on Monday.

A big question nationwide is which way will Senator Michael Bennet vote? Many progressive groups, like NARAL, have come out in opposition.

Meanwhile the Democratic Governor who first appointed Bennet to the Senate has come out in support.

"I have not yet made a decision," Bennet told a crowd gathered at his town hall in Colorado Springs Thursday.

Bennet did however hint at the issue he has discussed the most with Gorsuch. "I spend more with him on Citizens United than I did anything else," Bennet said.

Afterward Bennet did not schedule any time with reporters but FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George tracked Bennet down to further press him on Gorsuch.