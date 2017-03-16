U2C Business of the Week: Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. -- Each Thursday on Channel 2 News at 4pm and 7pm we feature a Unique 2 Colorado Business of the Week. This week we're highlighting a hot spring park in Glenwood Springs!

Iron Mountain Hot Springs will hit its two year mark this August. It's the newest hot springs park in Colorado and the nation for that matter.

"We have two springs and a well on the property. We have about 400 gallons of hot water pumping per minute and we combine it into 16 different mineral pools that are completely natural. No chemicals added, no chlorine," explained co-owner Steve Beckley.

Beckley and his wife own the park. It's situated along the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs and features stunning mountain views.

"There’s something for everyone in the family," Beckley added.

Iron Mountain Hot Springs is open 363 days a year (closed only on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day). Day pass prices vary by season, from $20-$25.

You can learn more about the hot spring park by visiting its website.

