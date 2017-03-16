Travel & Adventure Show

America’s favorite travel show is coming to Denver, March 18-19, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.
The two-day public show features thousands of U.S. and worldwide destination experts; travel seminars; local, regional and worldwide cuisine; and such celebrity travel speakers as:
- Samantha Brown (Travel Channel host)
- Peter Greenberg (Emmy award-winning investigative reporter and producer and CBS News Travel Editor)
- Patricia Schultz (author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die)
- Lee Abbamonte (youngest American to visit country in the world) and
- Johnny Jet (editor-in-chief, JohnnyJet.com).
Show hours
Saturday, March 18: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Open at 9:30 a.m. for travel agents and trade)
Sunday, March 19: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tickets
- Discount tickets can be purchased online at www.TravelShows.com/denver for a limited time: $9 for adults 17 and over; and a $16 two-day adult ticket. These prices are valid until 11:50 p.m. (MST), Friday, March 17, 2017.