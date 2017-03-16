Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Travel & Adventure Show

Posted 9:59 am, March 16, 2017, by

America’s favorite travel show is coming to Denver, March 18-19, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

The two-day public show features thousands of U.S. and worldwide destination experts; travel seminars; local, regional and worldwide cuisine; and such celebrity travel speakers as:

  • Samantha Brown (Travel Channel host)
  • Peter Greenberg (Emmy award-winning investigative reporter and producer and CBS News Travel Editor)
  • Patricia Schultz (author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die)
  • Lee Abbamonte (youngest American to visit country in the world) and
  • Johnny Jet (editor-in-chief, JohnnyJet.com).

Show hours

Saturday, March 18: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Open at 9:30 a.m. for travel agents and trade)

Sunday, March 19:    11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets

  • Discount tickets can be purchased online at www.TravelShows.com/denver for a limited time: $9 for adults 17 and over; and a $16 two-day adult ticket. These prices are valid until 11:50 p.m. (MST), Friday, March 17, 2017.