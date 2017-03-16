Travel & Adventure Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

America’s favorite travel show is coming to Denver, March 18-19, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

The two-day public show features thousands of U.S. and worldwide destination experts; travel seminars; local, regional and worldwide cuisine; and such celebrity travel speakers as:

Samantha Brown (Travel Channel host)

(Travel Channel host) Peter Greenberg (Emmy award-winning investigative reporter and producer and CBS News Travel Editor)

(Emmy award-winning investigative reporter and producer and CBS News Travel Editor) Patricia Schultz (author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die)

(author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die) Lee Abbamonte (youngest American to visit country in the world) and

(youngest American to visit country in the world) and Johnny Jet (editor-in-chief, JohnnyJet.com).

Show hours

Saturday, March 18: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Open at 9:30 a.m. for travel agents and trade)

Sunday, March 19: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets