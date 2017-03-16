Suspect sought in connection with 2 small fires on Auraria campus

DENVER — Two small outdoor fires started by an unknown suspect were reported on Thursday morning, Auraria Campus Police said.

The fires were put out without any property damage or reported injuries, police said.

The fires were in landscaping and grass areas at the east exterior of the Boulder Creek building, and the north exterior of the arts building on Colfax Avenue near West Fifth and Walnut streets.

Campus police and the Denver Fire Department are investigating.

A surveillance caught the suspect walking campus. He’s described as a black male who was wearing all black clothing, tan or brown shoes with a shaved head or close haircut.

He was carrying a black or gray sling backpack and wearing glasses or a visor. He is about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build.

Anyone with information can call police at 303-556-5000, text to 720-593-8477, leave an anonymous tip at 303-556-2677 or visit room 110 of the administration building at 1201 W. Fifth St.