Search continues for missing CSU student off Florida coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Search crews will continue looking for a Colorado State University and another man who are missing in the waters off the coast of St. Petersburg, Fla.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Jie Luo was with 14 other Chinese CSU students on spring break when he got lost at sea in choppy waters.

A crew member jumped in after him, but neither has been seen since.

The students paid $2,000 to charter a 71-foot boat for four hours near the Gulf of Mexico.

The captain anchored the boat because of rough waters, but five of the students jumped in to go swimming.

Four of the students were able to get back to the boat, but Jie never came back up. A crew member, 27-year-old Andrew Dillman, went in after him, but officials say both men were swept away by the current.

Neither one was wearing a flotation device.

"Without any life preservers, without any life-saving devices, without anything, (Dillman) jumped into the water to try and rescue Luo," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

"Experience tells us, we've been through this before, that we need to keep this going and that's what we're going to do."

"We're very concerned," CSU spokesman Mike Hooker said. "This is so hard to hear. This community is really tight and this is hard for a lot of people.

"We're really being hopeful right now that there could possibly be a good outcome at the end of this."

Jie is a senior in the school of business and an international student from China. He planned to graduate next year with a degree in finance and real estate.