Owner turns in malnourished Boxer; Vet clinic works to help the dog

DENVER -- The owner of a Boxer turned over the rights to the dog at the Hermosa Veterinary Clinic in North Denver Tuesday.

Vets said the dog was in very bad shape.

“Spartan” is supposed to weigh in the 60-pound range. He came in closer to 35 pounds.

For the past couple of days, staff has worked around the clock to get “Spartan’s” appetite back to a healthy level.

The Meal of choice: Elk and oatmeal.

The previous owner said the Boxer is 6 years old. A spokesperson for HoBo Care Boxer Rescue said he might only be 4 or 5.

While in “guarded” condition on Thursday, the hope is to get “Spartan” back on his feet, well enough to be put up for adoption by the end of April.