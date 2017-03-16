No sanitizer leads to Report Card ‘Fs’ for Country Buffet in Denver and Zaidy’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Failure to use sanitizer part of the problems at two Denver restaurants that failed Restaurant Report Card.

Country Buffet

The Denver buffet failed Restaurant Report Card with 10 critical violations in February. The critical mistakes included:

Eggs, mushrooms and sausage held at unsafe temperatures

Sanitizer measured zero

Dish machine measured zero for detergent

The restaurant sent the following statement:

“…many of the violations were corrected immediately with the health inspector on site, and the remainder of the violations were corrected by the time of the reinsertion on February 25, 2017. At Old Country Buffet, we take the health and safety of our guests very seriously, as can be seen by the immediate resolution and continued employee training noted in the February 25th follow up inspection report.”

Country Buffet is 7407 East 36th Avenue.

Zaidy’s Deli

The Denver inspector cited the deli for 10 critical violations during surprise inspections in February and August 2016. The mistakes in February included:

Cockroaches on glue board

Sanitizer measured zero

No soap at the hand sink

The restaurant’s owner sent the following remarks:

“The Dept. visits every 6 months and we have always worked very hard to comply with all Health Dept. violations, both critical and non-critical. There was a cleaning order issued by the department recently that specified areas of concern that had been neglected, and those have been addressed.”

Zaidy’s Deli is located at 121 North Adams Street.

Sonic in Golden

The “A” goes to Sonic in Golden for two perfect health inspections in a row. The restaurant is located at 17191 South Golden Road.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

