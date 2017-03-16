National Panda Day: All the videos you need

It’s National Panda Day and, for most of us, the best possible way to celebrate is by watching many, many panda videos.

The Toronto Zoo never fails to disappoint with its fabulous clips and its live Panda Cam.

Here are a few choice clips to enjoy.

Another great source of panda shenanigans is the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Taking care of pandas may seem like fun, but workers definitely have their hands full.

Also, the uniform is not necessarily what you’d call dignified.

While their keepers can’t expect much gratitude, they certainly help bring joy and laughter to millions around the world.

Happy National Panda Day!