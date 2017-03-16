Meals on Wheels faces cuts under proposed federal budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some programs that serve communities and low income families face deep cuts under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget.

The budget proposes eliminating funding for the community development Block grant program.

Meals on Wheels is one of those programs that depends on federal dollars.

About 3,800 hundred people in the Denver metro area rely on their service.

Almost every day in the metro area, volunteers deliver meals and offer welfare checks to low income seniors.

White House officials said Thursday the cuts are needed because programs like Meals on Wheels do not work.

The director of the program in Federal Heights, which delivers meals to 300 seniors six days a week, said she has never had to defend the work they do.