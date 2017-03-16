× Marijuana home grows busted in metro-area raids

DENVER — Law enforcement in the Denver metro area served warrants as part of a multicounty illegal marijuana grow bust on Thursday morning.

Raids began early in the morning in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas, Elbert and El Paso counties.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency are assisting with law enforcement agencies in the counties.

One of the raids happened near West Eighth Avenue and Kalamath Street and are part of a monthslong investigation. Businesses and homes were raided where marijuana was being grown illegally.

Marijuana, guns and money have been seized as part of the operation.