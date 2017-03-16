× Man convicted of attacking Denver police officer in 2014

DENVER — A man was found guilty Wednesday in the attack of a Denver police officer in which a passerby came to her rescue, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

Stephen Hamper, 29, was found guilty of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury and using a deadly weapon, second-degree assault on a peace officer, criminal attempt to disarm a peace officer, and second-degree assault on a peace officer after a two-day trial.

Hamper was found not guilty of first-degree assault by threatening a peace officer with a gun.

On Sept. 6, 2016, officer Aubree Thompson responded to reports a man wandering into traffic and washing his clothes in a storm drain near the ramp from South Downing Street to southbound Interstate 25.

As Thompson tried to handcuff Hamper to get him off the road, he turned around and hit the officer in the face with a closed fist, then broke loose and ran toward the patrol vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

Hamper then hit Thompson several more times in the face and body, knocking her to the ground. Hamper climbed on top of her and tried to grab her gun, the district attorney’s office said.

A passerby stopped and helped Thompson subdue Hamper. More officers arrived to take Hamper into custody.

A police report said Hamper screamed “If I would have gotten her gun, I would have killed her. You guys kill children and old ladies.”

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 2.