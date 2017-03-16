× Man arrested in Larimer County for allegedly pimping 2 females, including 16-year-old

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested last week after a two-year investigation into a human trafficking case that involved two females, including a 16-year-old, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Durrell Bumphus, 32, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on March 8 on an outstanding warrant stemming from a January 2015 incident where deputies learned he had been pimping out the females at a Fort Collins motel.

The other female was an adult, the sheriff’s office said.

Bumphus is being charged with one count each of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, human trafficking for sexual servitude, pimping, pimping of a child, pandering of a child — arranging prostitution, procurement of a child, and four counts of being a habitual criminal.

“Unlike other crimes such as robbery and assault, (human trafficking cases) often go unrecognized because they have the appearance of consenting relationships rather than the oppressive relationships they truly are,” Lt. John Feyen said in a statement.

“Many acts committed by a trafficker are not illegal by themselves, so investigators must work to reveal the bigger picture. When those acts are seen in context with other pieces of the case, the criminal offense of human trafficking becomes evident.”

Bumphus is being held on a $500,000 bond.