Englewood High School cafeteria continues to fail health inspections

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The FOX 31 Problem Solvers first told you about the problems inside the cafeteria at Englewood High School in November. The school failed back-to-back health inspections showing multiple, critical violations.

During that time, the school's chief human resources and operations officer Phil Bedford told the Problem Solvers: “We would never want a food-borne illness to come from this facility. We will not stop in our efforts to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Nearly four months later, the conditions haven’t improved much. In a surprise visit to the school in late February health inspectors found eight critical violations, including a repeat offense - multiple rodent droppings present throughout the kitchen.

Parents at the Englewood Campus were neither surprised nor happy when hearing the news that critical violations continue to be found.

"They need to get it cleaned up," said Robin Allen, who has a daughter attending Englewood Middle School. "I`m trusting my kids to be able to eat here and keeping my kids safe and not being healthy around food is not keeping them safe."

"I just feel that they need to do something," said Pam Brice, whose son attends Englewood High School. "They have to do something."

Englewood Schools denied the Problem Solvers' request for an interview, but did release a statement:

"We are dismayed that district leadership was not made aware of the most recent health inspection violations by the staff responsible for food services. We are very concerned about the reports and have directly addressed the findings. We hold ourselves accountable for these violations and are making personnel changes effective immediately to ensure that this does not happen again. The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority at Englewood Schools and our commitment is that all of our departments and programs are operating at the highest standard."

The health inspector's follow up visit to the school two weeks later did show improvement. However, rodent droppings were once again found in the kitchen.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers will keep you posted on the health inspector's next surprise visit to the school.