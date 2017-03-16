DU issues warning about egg attacks near campus

DENVER — The University of Denver issued a warning Wednesday about a string of egg attacks in the area.

Campus police have received several reports of eggs being thrown at pedestrians from moving vehicles along streets that border the campus.

In one of the attacks, a person suffered serious injuries.

“While some may think this is a prank, it is a criminal offense,” Campus Safety said in the alert.

At least three people have reported egg attacks in the past 10 days. There is no suspect description.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the attacks with Campus Safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-871-4226.