Dry spell continues with sunny, dry conditions, increasing fire danger

DENVER -- Abnormally warm conditions -- seemingly a staple along the Front Range for the past two months -- will continue Thursday, increasing the fire danger in the state.

Highs will surge into the mid-70s from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins. The record high is 81 set in 2015.

It will be sunny in the morning, then winds will turn gusty in the afternoon across the Front Range, with west-southwest gusts of 15-35 mph. A giant wave cloud will develop in the afternoon.

The dry and warm weather will continue in the state over the next several days. Strong winds mixed with low humidity, gusty winds and tinder conditions because of a lack of moisture will bring high fire danger concerns.

A fire weather watch is in place for Thursday. Outdoor burning is not advised.

After a cooler day Friday, temperatures will surge into the 80s this weekend in Denver, with records on Saturday and Sunday being threatened.

The record high for Saturday is 82 degrees set in 1907. The record high for Sunday is 81 degrees set in 1907.

The mountains will stay mild for this time of year with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The dry pattern will continue for the next few days in the high country, so expect spring snow conditions with plenty of sunshine.

The next best chance for any moisture will come in the middle of next week.