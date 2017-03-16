× Dog missing nearly a year found one day after owner renewed post on Craigslist

ARVADA, Colo. — A Wesminster man was reunited with his best friend this week, nearly a year after the dog disappeared.

“Last April, Humberto’s best friend Buddy was taken from his yard in Westminster,” the Arvada Police Department said on Facebook. “And for almost a year, Humberto has been looking for him; creating flyers and posting on Craigslist Lost & Found.”

Then, this past Sunday, someone found Buddy walking around in Memorial Park and brought him to the police station.

Before taking Buddy to the Foothills Animal Shelter, Animal Management Officer Kelly decided to check Craigslist, the police department said.

She found the lost and found listing posted by Humberto and noticed it had been up there for a while but decided to call anyway, police said.

Humberto told police he had created the listing last April and had just renewed it on Saturday — the day before Buddy was found.

“He hadn’t given up looking for his friend. And sometimes, we are rewarded for our perseverance,” police said.

Police said it was an emotional reunion.

“A few tears were shed, and not just by Humberto,” police wrote on Facebook. “We LOVE a happy ending…”