Colorado Craft Beer Week 2017 will host hundreds of brewery supported events throughout the state from educational panels at neighborhood breweries to the fourth annual Collaboration Fest at the National Western Stock Show Complex. Starting on March 18, craft beer lovers will be able to experience what makes Colorado the state of craft beer with events in more than a dozen cities throughout the state. Each day will feature a different theme, helping to highlight different aspects of the Colorado brewing industry.

Saturday, March 18th

Featured Event: Western Slope Craft Beer Celebration

Join Western Slope based brewers for an afternoon on the lawn at Kannah Creek Brewery.

Daily Theme: Tour a Brewery and Meet the Brewer Day

Colorado breweries will host tours lead by brewers with special tappings and tastings. These will not be your ordinary brewery tours. #COBeerTour

Sunday, March 19th

Featured Event: Great Divide Brewing Co. has teamed up with bRUNch Running to host a beer and pancake themed fun run from their Barrel Bar. Registration includes fun run, pancake breakfast, 2 beers, and donation to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Daily Theme: Tour a Brewery and Meet the Brewer Day

Monday, March 20th

Daily Theme: Education

Craft beer lovers are looking for more and more ways to learn about craft beer. From beer styles and flavors to what makes a brewery work, our communities want to learn more. Breweries will host a variety of educational events in their tasting rooms, neighborhood pub or local liquor store. These events will dive deep into a range of topics.

Tuesday, March 21st

Daily Theme: Food and Beer

Colorado’s food and beer scene is gaining national recognition. Brewers and chefs will be teaming up across the state to host beer dinners, special menus, and pairings.

Wednesday, March 22nd

Featured Event and Theme: Colorado Pint Day

Colorado Pint Day is a celebration of Colorado, The State of Craft Beer. Buy a 14 ounce fresh craft beer at select Colorado breweries on March 22, 2017, and you will be able to keep the glass, the 14er Glass, exclusive made for Colorado Pint Day. $1 from each pint sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Thursday, March 23rd

Daily Theme: Tasting Thursday

Colorado breweries will host special tasting events in their taprooms and pubs. Expect to taste beers from the cellar, single hop projects and more.

Friday, March 24th

Daily Theme: Statewide Collaboration Beer Fest Tailgate

Beer is better when you drink it with friends. Breweries will host special tappings of their Collaboration Fest beers throughout the state. This will give craft beer lovers throughout the state the chance to experience the vibe of Collaboration Fest. Craft beer bars will host tappings of multiple collaborations, while breweries will offer up their own creations. This day is all about spreading the collaboration message all over the state.

Saturday, March 25th

Featured Event: Collaboration Beer Fest, Denver, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Now in its fourth year, Collaboration Fest is quickly becoming one of Colorado’s most popular beer festivals. Collaboration Fest showcases the collaborative nature of the craft beer industry. Brewers love to brew beer with friends, and by creating a collaboration they are able to push their own limits and experiment with new styles and techniques. Collaboration Fest highlights the innovative minds within the four boundaries of Colorado, and around the world. The festival will take place from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the National Western Stock Show Complex (4655 Humboldt St., Denver CO 80216)

For more information on Colorado Craft Beer Week and to purchase tickets to any events listed above visitcoloradobeer.org.