Amtrak train knocks over unsuspecting commuters with snow tsunami

NEW YORK — An Amtrak train blasted through snow after this week’s big storm on the East Coast, sending a tsunami-like wave over commuters waiting on a platform.
The train quickly comes into the station outside of New York, kicking up a huge wave of snow and spraying unsuspecting commuters.
People had no time to react and the force knocked some of them over. Witnesses said at least one person suffered a head injury.
The man who recorded the incident told WNBC that it appeared the train overshot the platform.
“He looks like he’s approaching that station too fast for the conditions,” Jesse Lewis told WNBC.