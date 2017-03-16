Amtrak train knocks over unsuspecting commuters with snow tsunami

NEW YORK — An Amtrak train blasted through snow after this week’s big storm on the East Coast, sending a tsunami-like wave over commuters waiting on a platform.

The train quickly comes into the station outside of New York, kicking up a huge wave of snow and spraying unsuspecting commuters.

People had no time to react and the force knocked some of them over. Witnesses said at least one person suffered a head injury.

The man who recorded the incident told WNBC that it appeared the train overshot the platform.

The train is here!… #snowblast2017 A post shared by dterminel (@dterminel) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

“He looks like he’s approaching that station too fast for the conditions,” Jesse Lewis told WNBC.