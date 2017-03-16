All About Alpacas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can learn about Alpacas at the 2017 National Alpaca Show at the National Western Complex.

Hours are:

Friday, March 17 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Alpacas from across the country will also be featured in the show ring competition. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

Alpaca Selfie Booth

This year the public can take a selfie with an alpaca at the Alpaca Selfie Booth. Haven’t perfected your selfie taking skills quite yet? No worries. Show volunteers can take your photo for you. The Alpaca Selfie Booth is located near the AOA booth, just outside of the show ring, and is free of charge.

For more information about the Alpaca Owners Association or the AOA National Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch, visit www.alpacanationals.com.