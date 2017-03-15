Xbox One controller charger recall

More than 100,000 chargers used to power up Xbox One controllers are being recalled over a burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Energizer® XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers can overheat and damage your video game controller.

In addition to damaging the controller, the chargers also pose a burn risk to users.

So far, no injures have been reported, but the company has received 24 reports of the units overheating.

Performance Designed Products LLC is offering a full refund. You can call them Monday through Friday at (800) 263-1156 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT or submit a ticket on the company’s website.