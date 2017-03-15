Watch live: Signs suggest April the giraffe at end of pregnancy

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — All signs suggest April the giraffe is at the end of her pregnancy, but she is still in a holding pattern to give birth to her fourth calf, officials at Animal Adventure Park said.

“Slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, etc.” zoo officials wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night. “Keepers reported that baby is very active.”

April and the calf’s father Oliver are in a heated barn after 2-3 inches fell at the park in upstate New York.

On Wednesday morning, zoo officials said April’s condition remained the same as Tuesday night, saying “We remain in a holding pattern.”

Despite the snowstorm, zoo officials said proper procedures were in place to get the right personnel to the zoo in case April began giving birth.

Officials said the snowstorm likely would disrupt the live stream signal that has been going since Feb. 23 showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.