Update on Zipper- Freedom Service Dog In-Training

This is "Zipper" is our "Serving Those Who Serve" service dog in-training.

We teamed up with Freedom Service Dogs of America... to show you what it takes to raise a puppy to become a service dog. The kind of dog that is invaluable to veterans in need.

He's a 16-week-old chocolate labrador and we'll be following his journey for the next two years.

http://freedomservicedogs.org/