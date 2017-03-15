Set Yourself Up For Financial Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Become the Banker joined us in our Help Center this morning to talk about their free educational event that will teach you how to save for retirement, and it's guaranteed to never lose value. You want to set a good example for your children and make money a positive thing, and Become the Banker wants to help you do that. Joseph Quijano, a Certified Financial Planner, sat down with us and talked about what he can do to help you avoid financial threats.

You can enjoy a smooth path towards financial success- call Become the Banker to reserve your seats for one of Joseph's free life changing events. They're coming up on Tuesday, March 21 in Northglenn, Wednesday, March 22 in Lakewood, and Thursday, March 23 in Centennial. Call (303)218-2378 to reserve your spot today! You can learn more about Become the Banker at becomethebanker.info.