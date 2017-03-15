× Security video shows guard shooting, killing would-be bank robber

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The police department in Rockford, Illinois has posted a graphic video of a bank security guard shooting and killing an armed man.

A masked man entered the Alpine Bank on Jan. 20.

In the video you can see the man fire one shot at the ceiling, then turn and fire a shot at the guard, who works for a private security company.

It takes a matter of seconds for the guard, later identified as Brian Harrison, to draw his gun and return fire.

The masked man does a bit of a dive roll and tries to run out but collapses at the entrance to the bank.

This week, authorities announced that Harrison will not face charges, WALB News reported.

“There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life,” said Joe Bruscato, Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

There were at least three female employees and two male employees in the bank at the time.

The would-be robber was later identified as 34-year-old Laurence Turner.

Turner, who was on drugs at the time, was shot twice and died at the scene, WALB reported.

The video was viewed more than 840,000 times in less than 24 hours.

You can watch unedited surveillance video of the incident from multiple angles on the Rockford Police Department’s Facebook page. Viewer discretion is advised.