Residents of retirement home out to raise spirits for St. Patricks’s Day

DENVER -- It was an outing pretty much like other outings for the group of men and women from the Clermont Park Retirement Community.

In the past, the group of 80 to 90 year olds have been to the park, lunch, even bowling.

But Wednesday, their goal was to raise their spirits, quite literally.

It's all part of the group's annual St. Patrick's Day pub crawl.

For John and Mary Heppting, this was their first time with the grey-haired group of guzzlers. "Why do you guys do this?" I asked, "Why not?" Replied John. I think I like this guy.

The raucous atmosphere may be new to Mary and John, but the fact is the group has been out saucing it up for St. Paddy's Day for six years now.

"Could you order, what do you call these things, potato fries?" Asked one gentleman. "There are appetizers, then on the other side they have burgers and Irish stuff entrees," explained another. "Oh my gosh, they even have bananas foster bread pudding," said another looking at the tempting Irish menu offered up at The Irish Snug on West Colfax in Denver.

OK, maybe the group of gulpers will be grazing a little more than guzzling and maybe that's the point. You don't need a martini to make you merry.

But it doesn't hurt.