Prairie View High School student charged after allegedly making threats

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- A Brighton teenager is due in Adams County court on Wednesday as he faces charges of making threats against Prairie View High School and posting threatening pictures on social media.

Frank DeFiore, 18, was arrested Friday after another student tipped off school officials to the alleged plot, the Brighton Police Department said.

The posts contained references of wanting to shoot students at the school. Police also said DeFiore had several weapons and recently made threatening or alarming statements to several people.

DeFiore is charged with one count of interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions and one count of harassment.