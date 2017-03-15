Personal Pet Shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some people love the experience of going to an animal shelter and falling in love with the dog or cat that makes their heart jump. Others have a certain pet in mind that's right for them or their family, but they still want to be able to rescue this perfect pet from a shelter. Either way, The Dumb Friends League can deliver with their Personal Pet Shopper Program! Joan Thielen from The Dumb Friends League joined us in studio to explain.

To learn more about the Personal Pet Shopper Program, or for more information about the adoptable pet we featured, volunteering, or all the great programs The Dumb Friends League offers, just visit DDFL.org, or call them at (303)751-5772. And remember to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.