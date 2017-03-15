Persistent high winds create trash problem in neighborhood, on bike path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know the power of high winds in Colorado. Recently they've been strong enough to knock down telephone poles.

Trash from a nearby recycling plant is causing some issues along the Cherry Creek bike path.

After receiving complaints about paper and other materials in the trees and on the ground, the FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the city of Denver about the problem.

We received a response explaining, “... There`s a lot of litter around the city right now in general due to blown over trash/recycling bins. Our crews are doing the best they can, monitoring and picking-up litter daily along the trail and around our facilities.”

The city says crews are actively cleaning up blown over trash and welcome anyone with concerns to call 311 to report a problem area.

You can also visit www.pocketgov.com. Denver Public Works will even provide supplies for those who want to form their own cleanup groups. Visit the city's website for more information.