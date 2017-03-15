On Friday, March 17th, Arvada West High School is sponsoring a St. Baldrick’s Event. Jenna White, is a senior and is donating 16” of her hair for the event, to commemorate the fact that she is 16 years post chemo, having survived retinoblastoma.
Local cancer survivor cuts her for St. Baldrick’s
-
Snooze: St. Baldricks 2017
-
Boy whose father got matching scar tattoo facing cancer a second time
-
Great Chefs of the West
-
Illinois man killed twin daughters before telling wife to ‘live and suffer’
-
Sen. Tim Kaine’s son arrested after allegedly disrupting pro-Trump rally
-
-
Utah single mom dresses as dad to attend ‘Dads and Doughnuts Day’
-
Congressman calls Denver ICE agent ‘rogue’
-
Coloradans will travel to Washington for inauguration to celebrate, protest
-
Local cupcake shop is ‘One of the Best’ in America!
-
Sheriff’s offices in Adams, Arapahoe counties to hold Coffee with a Cop events
-
-
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off with Denver parade
-
Rancher OK after losing thumb at stock show rodeo
-
VIDEO: Suspected Ikea shoplifter busted with frying pan in her leggings