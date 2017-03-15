Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Local cancer survivor cuts her for St. Baldrick’s

On Friday, March 17th, Arvada West High School is sponsoring a St. Baldrick’s Event. Jenna White,  is a senior and is donating 16” of her hair for the event, to commemorate the fact that she is 16 years post chemo, having survived retinoblastoma.