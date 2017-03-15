Lindsey Vonn takes second in downhill at World Cup Finals

ASPEN, Colo. — Colorado’s Lindsey Vonn managed to snag second place in the Ladies’ Downhill for the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Final at Aspen Mountain.

Vonn, who lives in Vail, skied hard all the way to the end and slammed into the wall after crossing the finish line.

It looked like it definitely hurt, but Vonn shook it off and was all smiles when the competition was over.

Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia took first place and Sofia Goggia of Italy finished third.

Vonn has suffered numerous injuries throughout her career and decided to sit out the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Switzerland last month, citing dangerous conditions.

Back in November, Vonn crashed while training at Copper Mountain and had to have surgery to repair a broken arm. She called it the hardest recovery of her career.

The downhill and super-G specialist has won 76 World Cup races, the most by any woman, and is only 10 away from the all-time mark set by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn has won four overall World Cup titles. She is one of two women who have achieved that accomplishment.