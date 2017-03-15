Impact of Fed’s interest rate hike on your wallet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Federal Reserve did it again. It raised the interest rate .25 percent.

"The simple message is the economy is doing well," Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair, said Wednesday.

So what does that mean for your wallet?

"It actually impacts those with debts the most," Kim Curtis, CEO of Wealth Legacy Institute said.

"A consumer with debt, I would do absolutely whatever we could to reduce that balance," Curtis said.

Impacts

Car Loans

A 20,000 car loan is estimated to cost you 36 dollars more a year.

Credit Cards

New debt of $1000 may cost you over $20 a year more

Mortgages

A 30 year mortgage for a $300,000 house may be over $300 more in payments annually.

Savings

Savings accounts general result in higher returns but Curtis is pessimistic the consumer will ever see the benefit.

"I think the last place we are going to see the rate increase is in our savings account," Curtis added.

Tips