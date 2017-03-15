How your mascara can help save wildlife

SKYLAND, N.C. — People have been using mascara for generations. Now, instead of throwing your used mascara wands away, you can donate them to a wildlife organization that really needs them.

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge is a nonprofit organization that coordinates the needs of wildlife rehabilitation in western North Carolina.

The group says it can use the wands to remove insect eggs and larva from the fur of animals.

Appalachian Wildlife is asking people to clean the old mascara wands with soap and water.

They can be sent to:

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge

P.O. Box 1211

Skyland, NC 28776.

The organization also has a wishlist of other items they need on its website.