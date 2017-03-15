Healthy Baking Alternatives

Registered Dietitian Jessica Crandall shows us how to make healthy cookies for that sweet tooth craving you just can’t kick.
The Average cookie has about 300 calories and 12 grams of fat - but by making some simple substitutions we can make sure it’s nutrient rich without the excess calories, sugar and fats and still delicious.
- Peanut butter oatmeal cookie Bake 375 for 10 minutes
- 1 egg
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 4 tbsp light brown sugar or honey
- ½ cup oats
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup mini dark choc chips nibbs
- Chunky Monkey cookies (350 for 10 minutes)
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 cup oats
- ¼ cup mini dark choc chips
- 1 TBSP PB