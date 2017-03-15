Glenwood Springs purchases Doc Holliday’s gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. -- A piece of the past has presented itself to the community of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. The city's Historical Society recently purchased Doc Holliday's old derringer.

The gun was discovered in Holliday's room at the Hotel Glenwood after his death. Last summer it was purchased by a man from Vancouver.

"He wanted to take a picture with Holliday’s tombstone so he came to Glenwood to visit the grave. While he was here he went into the Frontier Museum and said, ‘Ya know, I think these guys might want to see this’," said Carla Jean Whitley, Features Editor at the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

Whitley has been covering the story for a few weeks. She said the man from Vancouver offered to sell the gun to the Historical Society a few months ago; the Historical Society scooped it up!

"His feeling was that it belonged here. So it would be better to contact them than to go through an auction process," Whitley said.

The man sold the gun to the Historical Society for $84,000. It's a lot of money for a local group, which is why the Post Independent's Editor came up with a unique idea. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

The gun is currently being held in a safety deposit box before the Historical Society puts it on display.

There is no set date yet for when it will be viewable to the public.

